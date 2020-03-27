Lifes path

Sometimes life can take some funny turns. Like this bridge, life can look ok but can be dangerous, it can be full of holes and broken bits and it can make us feel so insecure. But what we have to remember is, life is also what we make it. When something unexpected happens, then we have to try and fight the panic and look for other things, other turns, other paths to make us continue on our journey. And don't forget to look at the beauty of the things that can be right beside you.



Thought of the day:

Keep looking forward and never give up hope.