us

The family, we went for a walk this morning, cold but nice. Saw the first adder of the year. A pregnant one at that. She was sunbathing and taking in the heat of the suns rays. Left her to carry on just being. A heart shaped formation from a water outlet, some "skägglav" which, if you have it on the tree, shows how good the air quality is. last of all, three small ponds...



Thought of the day:

Try and keep the stress down by doing something, anything, that makes you happy.