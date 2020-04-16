Wood anemone

Hello lovely people! now then, what has been going on in the exciting life of the teacher? Well, it is Thursday as as usualy I took the small people out for a walk. Do not let that wonderful blue sky decieve you, there was a bitey icy princess around every corner today. Not many buds on the trees yet but look...wood anemones...loads of them. Now I learnt something about this flower actually ...would you like to hear? Course you would! It is usual for the flowers to have 6 petals but they can have 7, 8 or even 9 petels and if you do find a certain number of petals then you should look near as her twin will be near by as they live on the same root system. So if you find one with 6 petals and it is next to one with, lets say, 7 petals then they will be two different root systems! They grow, as you may well very well know, in ancient woodlands...well this wood we were in today must have been REALLY old as there were loads of them, you would have thought it had been snowing. Another thing I learnt about them is they have anotehr name in English...Windflower...very apt for today I can tell you!



Have had to send some children home the past couple of days...for things I would never normally send them home for, but in the times we live in now, I send them home for the slightest thing.



Have been a bit of a therapist for a parent today as well...he had to come and get his daughter then he just broke down and cried...everyone is fragile, and everyone has the right to be. Came as a bit of a shock...when he left I had to do something else so guess what...I made three HUGE swizz rolls...tomorrow we are having our Party for reaching Stockholm...and we are now heading north. We have about 100km to go before we reach Sundsvall. We are going to see how far north we can walk before we finish for the summer. Only about another 34 school days left before the end of the school year!



A long post today, sorry...but hoping you are all ok. Read the amazing news about Captain Tom and his 14 million. Read also that you in the UK have had your lockdown extended.



Thought of the day:

Going through a little wobble with this virus but trying to lead as normal as a life as I can. Keep smiling people