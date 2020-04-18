Rest day

Hope you like Enzo..he is looking a bit raggy now though.A busy day but I did get a slow morning. We cleaned the house...oh the joys of clean bathrooms and kitchens...hahaha Then it was some time in the garden putting some barkchips around the flower beds. Marvin the snail feels better now that the sun is out. I have started making his name necklace..will show you when it is finished.

In the afternoon a walk with hubby. We passed by the site of the old railway station. I have always thought it would be a bit fun having a little café there...

We took a new path through the forest, never been there before so nice to see something new, even found some Moose tracks...thankfully no moose attack...hahaha. Came out at the "Fire Street", the clearing inbetween forest sections to stop forest fires from spreading should they, god forbid, happen here.

Went through the local mosslands, loads to see but didn't fancy getting wet feet. Saw a whole load of moss called "Wolf's claw" or "Stag's-horn clubmoss" wonderful looking little plant. It is a species of ground pine.

What else did we see...oooh yes, foud the remains of a red squirrells dinner...looked like she had put it all out on a moss table...very nice.

Nice blue sky again, rather chilly though so yes, hat and gloves on! Walked passed my friends house which is right by the church and then met Enzo. Enzo is a collie that we used to borrow but he is rather old now and can't go for long walks anymore. He was a bit scared of the camera but I got one fun shot...hahahaha

Then there are the signs of spring...bot many tree's have buds but a couple of types do.

Hope you like my walk from today. Made a little film as well, felt like I was stalking Hubby through the forest...no pathway there, we made out own...hahaha



Thought of the day:

Rest, the way you want to. even if you end up being busy in the process...hahaha