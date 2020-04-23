Previous
Walk or slide? by huvesaker
108 / 365

Walk or slide?

A friendly hello from a very sunny Sweden!

Let me see, before todays walk we had a bit of drama at school...a child decided to jump backwards from a swing, landed on their wrists and has ended up breaking both arms. Now in plaster...red bandage on the one that is most sore and a blue bandage on the other one. So today I was also the school nurse! hahaha If I got paid for all my different roles here at school I would be RICH!

Took a walk, in the heat, noone complained, which actually surprised me as it was rather warm out there today. Had a play around and I now have the code for the toilet key at the "historical site" so we can use the toilet for the children when we are there...ahh the honour of being responsible enough...lol

Some of the tree's are still without any type of buds and others are starting to turn green...love this time of year as it is so odd to see a bald tree next to a short back and sides tree.

We also saw a snake....not a dangerous one, just a grass snake. All very exciting for the children though. Some of them screamed, it's an adder! So we had a quick lesson in how to tell them apart at a glance...it is all down to the yellow spots behind the head you know...

What more? Um... no idea. Oh yes...we had a fire drill...haha I was the one who had set it all up, didn't tell any of the staff/children and then forgot I had ordered it for today...was a bit of a surprise when the alarm went off. Everyone was good, the whole thing went without a hitch and I am just glad it wasn't a rainy day when we did it..hahaha

Thought of the day:
There is room for everyone and everything.
Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Judith Johnson
A very eventful action packed day then Boo!
April 23rd, 2020  
Boo ace
@busylady hahaha Very! I had to go for another walk when I got home just to clear my head!
April 23rd, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Great capture! My shot today is from a Snakes viewpoint :)
April 23rd, 2020  
