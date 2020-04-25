Blue? Not today.

Not feeling as blue today...wobble was yesterday and today is today.

Took a long walk with hubby today after I hade put fertilizer on the grass and watered it all this morning. no sign of rain for a bit so had to give nature a bit of a helping hand.



Found some mud...which was very dry. Hubby and I had to crawl under a fallen tree...well, we COULD have gone around it but why spoil the fun of being covered in bits and bobs from the forest floor...hahaha



Found a delapidated look out tower, well at least that is what I think it was. We were looking for snakes but think hubby was too heavy on the foot and scared them all away..hahaha



Ooh found a unicorn/dragon/dinosaur thingy too. Luckily he had already eater and just hissed a warning at us not to get too near...rather scary but we moved away and left him in peace.



Also some lovely blue anenomes (is that how you spell it?) A protected flower in Sweden and if you find them you are very lucky. I like them a lot. The ground elder is coming up as well, which means I can start picking it to chop up and have in our salads...it has a nice pepper like taste to it if you have ever wondered. Also LOADS of wild sorrel around as well, a good source of vitamin C, tastes a bit like lemons though, very sour.



Oooh yes, met a lady who tod us that he meadow will be visited by a load of moose in about a week or two...so hubby and I are planning an early morning walk and we shall take our breakfast with us, plus my camera and tripod...exciting! Hope I haven't jined it now and we don't get to see the herd.



Thought of the day:



Writing stuff down really helps. You don't need to show anyone but it can save you from the sadness inside (that is if you have any)