Blue? Not today. by huvesaker
110 / 365

Blue? Not today.

Not feeling as blue today...wobble was yesterday and today is today.
Took a long walk with hubby today after I hade put fertilizer on the grass and watered it all this morning. no sign of rain for a bit so had to give nature a bit of a helping hand.

Found some mud...which was very dry. Hubby and I had to crawl under a fallen tree...well, we COULD have gone around it but why spoil the fun of being covered in bits and bobs from the forest floor...hahaha

Found a delapidated look out tower, well at least that is what I think it was. We were looking for snakes but think hubby was too heavy on the foot and scared them all away..hahaha

Ooh found a unicorn/dragon/dinosaur thingy too. Luckily he had already eater and just hissed a warning at us not to get too near...rather scary but we moved away and left him in peace.

Also some lovely blue anenomes (is that how you spell it?) A protected flower in Sweden and if you find them you are very lucky. I like them a lot. The ground elder is coming up as well, which means I can start picking it to chop up and have in our salads...it has a nice pepper like taste to it if you have ever wondered. Also LOADS of wild sorrel around as well, a good source of vitamin C, tastes a bit like lemons though, very sour.

Oooh yes, met a lady who tod us that he meadow will be visited by a load of moose in about a week or two...so hubby and I are planning an early morning walk and we shall take our breakfast with us, plus my camera and tripod...exciting! Hope I haven't jined it now and we don't get to see the herd.

Thought of the day:

Writing stuff down really helps. You don't need to show anyone but it can save you from the sadness inside (that is if you have any)
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Santina
beautiful shot, i love the color......
i like your description, I live in Italy and I like to see the world through photos
April 25th, 2020  
