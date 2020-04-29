my day

The other day we had a postcard again...but this time it was from the postoffice complaining that our postbox didn't have nay name on it...so today I sat in the cold (4C) and painted a very quick painting. Only had 20 minutes to spare today for me to do it. Well, they can't complain that they can't find our postbox now!



This afternoon was a technique afternoon. We played the piano, bongos and drums on bananas via my computor and using makey makey...great fun.



My lovely walk this eveing...well..not so lonely, I made a couple of new friends...hahaha ant hills with faces on. A squirrel dropped a pine cone onto one of them and it looked like a nose.



Found a couple of wild plants that I haven't bothered noticing before. The first one is called Field horsetail...it has a wide range of uses as well...you can google yourselves..lol The second plant is called Deer Fern...grows everywhere really now that I have seen it...



Stopped to say hello to a couple of horses and then I noticed the sky...wow...nice



A lone tree for my not so lone walk...hahaha Wonder if they ever get lonely..the lone tree's...so I said hello, gave it a wave and walked on by.



TOmorrow is walk with the children at school day. Taking my colleague, the one who was sick for three weeks...she has NEVER done the walk we will do tomorrow...exciting!



Thought of the day:

Don't be grumpy, like is too short. look around and enjoy the beauty you see.