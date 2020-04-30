Previous
fire by huvesaker
114 / 365

fire

I LOVE making fired. I have a competition with hubby to see how many matches it will take to light the fire...I am known as the one match wonder! haha The trick of a good fire is to build a chimbley first and then make a fire box (keeps stuff dry so the main wet wood is not a problem).

Always special with a fire. Glad it has rained otherwise we would not have been allowed to light the fire.

Had a good walk..on my own, left hubby to look after the fire, made you a film and then jumped in a couple of puddles..hahaha

Spoke to my sister and was in time to be with her whilst she clapped outside...hahahaha madness...she set the cows and sheep off!

Not much to write tonight, I am rather tired. Been a hard few weeks keeping everyone cheery so now I am going to slob for the evening. Shall find something more to write about tomorrow.

lots of love to you all, love me xxx

Thought of the day:
Keep safe, keep warm, keep happy
Batya
It must have been about 60 years ago that I did Campcraft Badge for Girl Scouts. We learned all sorts of shapes for fires
April 30th, 2020  
