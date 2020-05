schoolproject

Have done a lot of different walking today...backwards and forwards and backwards and forwards... Hubby and I built this for the flax seeds...this is at school. Have the earth bags in my car and the seeds at school. Going to be a good project with the chidlren at school...I hope!



Just a teeny tiny little post today...hope you are all well and keeping healthy.



Thought of the day:

Go the extra mile to give children a smile