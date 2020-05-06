Happy Boo

The sky was blue, there were a few clouds and millions of sunrays to make the soul feel better.



Through the forest for a walk and the squirrels must have been having a feast..the forest floor was covered in the dinner leftovers..haha



Short staffed again this week but a parent came up to me in the playground and said she really appreciates the time and energy I put into making sure the children at school have a good time. She was commenting on my planting box thingy when she talked to me. How nice!



So with my soul topped up with goodness and kindness I shall now go off and make some dinner...but what to have? Maybe the hairyest carrot in the world?



Loads of love frm ME! xxxxx



Thought of the day:

Appreciate each other. Tell people something kind and praise them for the good they do.