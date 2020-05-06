Previous
Next
Happy Boo by huvesaker
120 / 365

Happy Boo

The sky was blue, there were a few clouds and millions of sunrays to make the soul feel better.

Through the forest for a walk and the squirrels must have been having a feast..the forest floor was covered in the dinner leftovers..haha

Short staffed again this week but a parent came up to me in the playground and said she really appreciates the time and energy I put into making sure the children at school have a good time. She was commenting on my planting box thingy when she talked to me. How nice!

So with my soul topped up with goodness and kindness I shall now go off and make some dinner...but what to have? Maybe the hairyest carrot in the world?

Loads of love frm ME! xxxxx

Thought of the day:
Appreciate each other. Tell people something kind and praise them for the good they do.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
There’s nothing like a bit of appreciation Boo. My youngest son once worked on a farm when he was young...he really worked hard & they left him on his own to do jobs but he never got one word of appreciation. When he had left the farmer never stopped praising him but it was too late! Our nephew worked on the same farm & he found the same...they had never learnt anything!
Love that hairy carrot...we aren’t the only ones growing our hair!
May 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise