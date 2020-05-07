Cloud Airlines

Hello!



Today I took the children at work out for the afternoon. A lovely walk in the sunshine with lots of giggles and talk about what they were going to play when we got to our final destination.



Walked up through the village and that then takes us to the forest where we walk for a bit and then play and have a picnic. Whilst walking I looked up and saw an aircraft from the airline company Cloud dot com...not sure how many passengers they have but they are still flying!



When we ate our picnic a couple of children came up to me giggling a lot and they said they had made me a crown...it was made of dandelions...they learnt the word in English when I had them for the first lesson today.



The first lesson was an outside lesson, I had incorperated English, Swedish, Maths, Art, Technology and PE into it...we all had a great time.



Lots of running around then a bit of down time to eat some fruit before we headed back to school for breaktime...hahaha



Been outside a lot today...just didn't feel like being inside. I am going to sleep VERY well tonight...



Thought of the day:

Let your imagination run away with you...as long as it is positive!