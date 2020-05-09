Busy as a wagtail today!

Been a walk around the garden kind of day today. Little Hoo borrowed lakrits as she was having a friend over and she didn't want us around...hahaha



House cleaned from bottom to top...always start at the bottom then feel as if I am reaching great heights..hahaha



Cut the lawns for the first time this year..well...the first time after removing the moss. The fertiliser has def. done it's job..hahaha nice colour but grew too quickly. Nice walk that one was, backwards and forwards, backwards and forwards...it is going to rain tomorrow so I just had the need to cut it.



Planeted out the beens and by the end of the day they had grown as well...there be magic in my earth! Have got the pea sticks in all ready for the peas...they will have to wait a few more days, don't want them being munched on by the moose!



Oooh went out for a ride on the moped as well...forst time this year...it will need a service soon but that was fun! nice when they take all the winter gravel away from the roads. Forgot how heavy it is to put on the stand though...lol



What more can I tell you to kepe you entertained?



Oh I know...this little wagtail...they build a nest unter the sheet metal around the window in the room...waha is that called in English..the window in the room? This year, they are back...busy but a bit annoyed with me on the lawn waiting to take a photo of them...hahaha this one even yelled at me "Oi! Move away or I will poop on you!" So I did. hahaha



a busy day and now I am going to put my feet up and take it easy. I hope you are all okay, keep smiling and remember I am thinking about you all.



Thought of the day:

Busy days can be fun days especially when you know it will rain tomorrow!