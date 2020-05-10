doodle time

Evening all!



Raining like it has never rained before here...I just had to go and get the guinea pigs in from their outsdie mansion run back inside...bitt too chilly for them. Back inside and all warm with some lettuce, cabbage and some grapes to make them feel happy again..haha I tell you, they have a better life than a lot of hoomuns I know!



Saw the little wagtail again...he was being brave and trying to take on a crocodile in the garden...a match I just couldn't bare to watch...haven't seen the wagtail since so hope he didn't get eaten!



I made some gluten free scone type thingies today...OMG they were yucky...hahaha so we fed them to the swans and ducks...and I am sure the fish had some as well. made hubby get out of the car on the way to the recycling point.



My lily of the valley plants are doing all they can to take over the world, they are growing through the pavement, between the stones and escaping from the hedge...lovely. nice plants but they never stay long enough.



As I have said, raining like water is going out of fashion...so spent this afternoon (after a very nice 40 minute snooze), in the orangry. Planted some watermelon seeds, sunflower seeds and some lettuce. The to be able to tell them all apart I painted some lolly sticks and put those into their proper pot. That got the creative mind going so decided to have a play with my pens and watercolours. All in all a good day...if a bit lazier than I usually have.



Hope you have all had a good day and that the sun is shining where you are.



Thought of the day:

I don't mind the rain...it lets me do the things I really enjoy doing!