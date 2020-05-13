Previous
May? No way! by huvesaker
127 / 365

May? No way!

Snowed yesterday...and today the car was frozen....out with the icescrapper and away I went to work!

Thought of the day:
Be like the scouts...be prepared!
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
