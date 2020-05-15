Sick day

I had to take the day off work. Sore throat and feeling tired...feel much better after a day in my dressing gown. No walk for me today BUT that doesn't mean I can't tell you something...I must have done something today... ahh, actually, yes, I did do something..I wrapped my daughters confirmation present...her day is tomorrow and becuase of the guidelines here in Sweden, we shall not be allowed to be part of her ceromony and we won't be having anyone over to celebrate either...not all bad though, sh has decided what we are eating all weekend long! HAHAHA



Spoke to my neighbour, you remember, the one who is sick. Not good news I am afraid but she has been speaking to social services and they now have my name...if the worse comes to the worse Julia will have a home to go to with people she knows. Fingers crossed we are not needed in that way.



Just remember that whatever you are doing there are people who care and people who will do the right thing. All you have to do is ask,



THought of the day:



keep safe, look after yourselves and others and the rest will just follow, love, me xxx