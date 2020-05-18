Nice surprises today

Being a teacher is one of the hardest jobs I have ever had to do. Even harder than being in the police. I have a few lows with all the highs that my job gives me but you never really know if parents think you are doing a good job.

Today a parent came with a cake for us at school. A cake that was gluten free and lactos free so everyone could eat it. She wrote us a moving letter of thanks and all the lows just suddenly vanished. How did it taste? It was the best tasting gluten free cake I have ever eaten!



Had a little wander around the garden and ..Wales is never very far away when you have Welsh poppies just waiting to flower in the garden. I just had to sketch it. Soon it will flower and show off the paper thin flowers that are hidden inside.



Saw a moose just munching grass when I was driving the car today. Had to stop, turn off the engine and just watch him. Lovely.



Little Hoo is no longer little...today she went to get her hair cut, first time without me and she decided to cut her VERY long hair short. She is so happy with it, it was a chock to me but I think it suits her. I think she is a very brave girl to go for something she wants what a great girl she is!



Thought of the day:

be brave, be couragous and be yourself!