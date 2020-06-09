Summer Holidays!



SUMMER! Now my children are on their summer holidays! YEAH! My school has just a couple of hours tomorrow..we are going to have a cake party! I have a couple of weeks left to work but I wanted to tell you how far we have walked...we are doing well, we nearly made it all the way to the top of Sweden but not all the way. I am VERY proud of my pupils, they have had an amazing journey and they asked if we can carry on going all around Sweden and get back to where we started...we are going to keep the postcard wall going and they just want to cover the whole wall with all of your wonderful stories...a definite BIG hit. Thank you so very very much for helping me show my pupils the world. They have been sooo involved in it...wonderful.

Found out today that one of the parents has tested positive for the virus...she is ok, very mild and her child will not be at school for the cake party but I phoned her today and said I will save some cake for him. I am going to drive it to his house and leave it by the postbox so they can go out and get it for him. I just felt so sorry for him, one child in the whole school and he won't be part of the fun tomorrow! Well, the fun will go to him then! HAHAHA

