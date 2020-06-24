Summer warmth

It was VERY warm at work today, so a colleague and I went into the staff room, stripped off to our undies, threw on a jumper each then dunked ourselves in the pool..the children LOVED it..so did we...then back into the staffroom, change into clothes then act like nothing unusual had gone on...hahaha. Came home then spent a good hour in our pool at home...think I may have been a fish in a previous life!

My car has to go into the workshop for a service....wish it was the sportswear but it isn't...just wanted to show you the workshop...oh and the car...lol Shall be taking the moped to work again tomorrow.

My rose bush os producing so many roses I may have to start filling vases with them..haha

The swans are back...no babies, no eggs, just two swans swanning around at the bottom of our road...love seeing them. They will leave soon but for now I enjoy saying hello to them.

The flax I planted is about 80cm tall now. This is the back up in case the stuff at school dies over the summer. Then when next term starts we have a collaboration project with the historical society to turn the plants into threads to weave with...very exciting.

What more...um...no idea...off to bed in a mo, got to recharge my batteries to get me through tomorrow...hahaha Shall be in the pool again tomorrow I think.

Remember that someone out there is thinking about you, so keep smiling, enjoy life and have a hug from me xxx



Thought fo the day:

Never give up trying to make others happy but remember to make yourself happy first!