classroom



A warm sticky muggy walk this evening..got so icky I just stripped off to my undergarments and jumped into the pool afterwards..lol

Saw a nice few flowers, a bee in a tizzy, a couple of trolls and a giant dandelion clock..wow, what a lot!

Thought you might like to see my classroom as well...I walk a lot around that room and none of the steps count..hahaha It got cleaned from top to bottom today and I put everything back to where it should be..looks nice again...can even see my desk!

Nice old tree as well..not in the classroom...hahaha

Ok, time for bed.

Keep safe, keep happy and keep smiling!



Thought of the day:

Try and keep it tidy Boo!