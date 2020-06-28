Cucumber

A VERY muggy walk with a few horsefly bites as souvenirs...ahh I have a nice collection of them now...must stop taking photos and walk faster than they can fly!

Saw loads of lovely flowers out on the walk, everything is so summer like, love it.

The farmers have been taking in the hay and the fields are looking bare..well not all of them of course. Trying to stay out of the long grass now..too many ticks and moose flys..and they are horrible..lol

In my garden the peonies are looking gabby, I just had to share and I am drying herbs that I picked in the garden as well. The last photo..a cucumber plant! Actually, I try and grow at least one cucumber plant every year and the reason is this; I have a friend who had a daddy who grew cucumbers every year. When we were growing up we ate loads of his cucumbers and they were known as Mr. P's cucumbers...I grow them as a tribute to him and his love of the giant green juice machine.



Thought of the day:

Small things mean a lot