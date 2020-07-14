Walking to Borås

Went for a little walk to help out a friend. My friends daughter is doing a school project (she lives in the UK) and she is doing a project on Jim Dine, the American artist who just happened to make a rather HUGE statue for Borås...There is only one postcard with him on so I made my own...hahaha There is a family of rabbits living under the shoes of the statue as well. It is made of bronze and it is 9 meters tall...so a little taller than me, thought not much taller!

There was a huge debate when we were going to have this sculpture...when you saw the plans for it it looked like it would be 20 meters tall..haha glad it isn't. Even though it is tall I don't really notice it that much. And no, I have no idea why the sum is on the plaque..lol



Thought of the day:

If you can help, then do. it doesn't take much effort to put a smile on someones face!