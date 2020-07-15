Previous
Rainy day equals painty day by huvesaker
191 / 365

Rainy day equals painty day

So the painting continues...outside room nearly finished...just the roof beams to paint and then it is finished...maybe...hahaha

Thought of the day:
Have some me time...even if it means painting a room!
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
