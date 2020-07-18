Previous
Drama in nature by huvesaker
Drama in nature

there is always something to look at out there in the big wide world.
Took a walk with the family and Lakrits...been warm all day and now I am going to rest...tomorrow we are off kayaking!

Thought of the day:
Open your eyes and enjoy the views
18th July 2020

huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
