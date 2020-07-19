Sign up
195 / 365
Paddling
A 9 km paddling tour with a break for coffee on a little island with three sheep...friendly as well. Nice to do stuff as a family.
Thought of the day:
Enjoy each moment with teens
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
