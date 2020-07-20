Previous
Slow day by huvesaker
Slow day

A day to stop and look at nature.

Thought of the day:
EVERYTHING has beauty, it is up to you to find it
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Dianne
Nicely done.
July 21st, 2020  
