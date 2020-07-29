Sign up
202 / 365
Missing
Have been missing my daddy so I ordered a jar of his favorite orange marmalade. Always makes me smile.
Thought of the day:
Keep smiling.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Dianne
Keep all those fond memories close.
July 29th, 2020
