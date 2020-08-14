Night fishing

Took a little wander to visit my son and his friends at the lake. They are sleeping there tonight and fishing for crayfish. A tradition we have had since he was about 6 years old...he is now 16. Last year was the first year he was there with his friends on his own. They are all so tall as well now, I feel like a little pebble amongst them all.

Shall go back at 7.30 am and bring them all home. Then I shall show him how to cook and freeze them all.

Fun with traditions and tonight it is very warm out there so they will be fine.

Hope you all have a good evening and that your weekend brings happiness. Look after yourselves and keep smiling. Most importantly, be kind to yourselves and others.