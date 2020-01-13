Previous
Rain? by huvesaker
165 / 365

Rain?

Well....the storm today was....stormy!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Pat Knowles ace
Welcome to Britain & storm Brendon. Bet you wish you were back with the snow! Glad you have wrapped up!
January 13th, 2020  
