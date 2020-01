2020 - First Day Hike

Beginning in 2014, and on every New Year's Day since then, a few friends and I have done a "First Day" hike. We usually do them in one of Virginia's State Parks as that is where we first heard about these hikes. This year, though, we broke from tradition and hiked in Cumberland Marsh Nature Preserve in New Kent County, Virginia. No crowds and it was a great day for a walk in the woods! (In case anyone is wondering, I am the 1st one on the left!)