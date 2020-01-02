2020 - Jan 2 - The Virginia Women's Monument

When I retired from teaching on September 1, 2018, I had 4 months off before I began a new job working as an admin assistant at the Virginia General Assembly for its 2019 session. The greatest part about this job is that you only work 2 months a year (basically January and February) while the GA is in session.
Today I returned for the start of the 2020 session. After teaching for 30++ years, working with politicians and lobbyists is a whole new world. What I learned last year is that no matter the party, all politicians are working for what they belief to be the the right path for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Today, during my lunch break, I wandered around Capitol Square and noticed some new monuments. After some research, I learned that this display is titled, "Voices from the Garden: The Virginia Women's Monument." It was unveiled this past October and is the nation's first monument created to showcase remarkable women of Virginia. Right now, 7 women are represented here, but when it is completed, it will include 12. Visit this link to learn more: https://wtvr.com/2019/10/15/virginia-womens-monument-cns/