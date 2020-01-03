2020 - Jan 3 - United States Court of Appeals

This is the United States Court of Appeals, one of the sights I pass as I disembark from my bus and walk through Richmond’s Capitol grounds to my 9 week assignment at the General Assembly. The 2020 session ends on March 6, so be ready to see many pics from places in and around the Capitol area.



From their website, “The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit is one of twelve regional appellate courts within the federal judicial system. The court hears appeals from the nine federal district courts in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and from federal administrative agencies.”



PS- In case you haven’t read my profile, I’m a recently retired teacher...so it should come as no surprise that often my photos will serve to teach you something...I can’t help it. That’s just how we teachers are made! And for the record, my iPhone XS Max will be my handy companion for most all my shots.

