2020 - Jan 7 - Window on the Capitol by hwy614me
7 / 365

2020 - Jan 7 - Window on the Capitol

It’s a rainy day in Richmond as we all prepare for opening session of General Assembly tomorrow. Some delegates have better views than others! This one is especially nice!
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Karen H

@hwy614me
I retired from teaching in September of 2018. Four months after retiring, I began working for the Virginia General Assembly as an admin assistant while...
