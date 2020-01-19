Sign up
16 / 365
2020 - Jan 19 - Celebrations
My birthday was January 15, but somehow I’ve been celebrating for days! I am blessed to have so many wonderful friends who insist we get together to celebrate! I’ve definitely overindulged in food and drink! Anyone have any good diet tips?
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Karen H
@hwy614me
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th January 2020 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
friends
,
birthday
,
drinks
,
diet
,
celebrate
