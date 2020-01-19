Previous
Next
2020 - Jan 19 - Celebrations by hwy614me
16 / 365

2020 - Jan 19 - Celebrations

My birthday was January 15, but somehow I’ve been celebrating for days! I am blessed to have so many wonderful friends who insist we get together to celebrate! I’ve definitely overindulged in food and drink! Anyone have any good diet tips?
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Karen H

@hwy614me
I retired from teaching in September of 2018. Four months after retiring, I began working for the Virginia General Assembly as an admin assistant while...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise