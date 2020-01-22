Previous
2020 - Jan 22 - Duality by hwy614me
19 / 365

2020 - Jan 22 - Duality

The world is made of duality.
Whatever you are presently experiencing, the potential for its opposite to arise
is equally there.
Neither is YOU.
~ Michael Jeffreys
Karen H

@hwy614me
I retired from teaching in September of 2018. Four months after retiring, I began working for the Virginia General Assembly as an admin assistant while...
