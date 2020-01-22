Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
19 / 365
2020 - Jan 22 - Duality
The world is made of duality.
Whatever you are presently experiencing, the potential for its opposite to arise
is equally there.
Neither is YOU.
~ Michael Jeffreys
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen H
@hwy614me
I retired from teaching in September of 2018. Four months after retiring, I began working for the Virginia General Assembly as an admin assistant while...
19
photos
11
followers
13
following
5% complete
View this month »
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
22nd January 2020 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
candle
,
bird
,
opposite
,
duality
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close