2020 - Feb 1 - Share Your Thoughts! by hwy614me
2020 - Feb 1 - Share Your Thoughts!

Today I captured these young people offering passers by an opportunity to share a few words or thoughts. I was very glad to see that all the chalk messages seemed to have a positive vibe. (You may have to zoom in to read some of the messages.)
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Karen H

@hwy614me
I retired from teaching in September of 2018. Four months after retiring, I began working for the Virginia General Assembly as an admin assistant while...
