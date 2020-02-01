Sign up
27 / 365
2020 - Feb 1 - Share Your Thoughts!
Today I captured these young people offering passers by an opportunity to share a few words or thoughts. I was very glad to see that all the chalk messages seemed to have a positive vibe. (You may have to zoom in to read some of the messages.)
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Karen H
@hwy614me
I retired from teaching in September of 2018. Four months after retiring, I began working for the Virginia General Assembly as an admin assistant while...
27
Tags
thoughts
,
messages
,
chalk
