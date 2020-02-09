Previous
2020 - Feb 8 - Good Day For a Hike by hwy614me
2020 - Feb 8 - Good Day For a Hike

Took a hike with a local meetup group. We did an almost 8 mile hike at Lake Anna State Park near Fredericksburg, VA. For those who don’t know me, I’m 4th from the left.
