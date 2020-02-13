Previous
2020 - Feb 13 - Early Valentines Gift by hwy614me
2020 - Feb 13 - Early Valentines Gift

Valentines Day is a big deal around the Pocahontas Building. The delegates and their legislative assistants go all out showing their admin assistants thanks for all we do. Today I received these beautiful flowers from my 2 delegates and their assistants. Pictured here with me are the legislative assistants, John, Karen and Gus.

Of course with 2 Karens, we often confuse people when on the phone. Someone calls and starts explaining something "we" talked about...and then I realize they had spoken with "the other" Karen. Never thought that was a common name, but I've met so many Karens this session. (Both delegates were in session and not available for the photo.)
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Karen H

@hwy614me
I retired from teaching in September of 2018. Four months after retiring, I began working for the Virginia General Assembly as an admin assistant while...
Allison Williams ace
From the day I saw you in operation, this gift is well deserved!
February 13th, 2020  
