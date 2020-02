2020 - Feb 15 - Car Show

Spent a couple hours at the International Car Show in Richmond today. This is a small sampling the both old and new cars at the show. See if you can spot an MGB, Corvette, Chevy Super Sport and Mustang. I one owned all of those cars at one point in my life, but not necessarily the years you see here! The turquoise Jeep is one I would LIKE to own...but it's not a very practical vehicle for a retired school teacher! Haha!