2020 - Feb 16 - Sporting Friends

Today was our monthly ladies sporting clays shoot. I only took a couple pics though. It was a great day for the shoot, kind of chilly but sunny and clear. If you are not familiar with the game of sporting clays, it is kind of like golf in that you drive around a course on a golf cart...but instead of hitting a tiny white ball with a club, you shoot a small orange clay target with a shotgun...MUCH more fun, if you ask me!