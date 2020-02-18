2020 - Feb 18 - Dogs on Call

"The human-animal bond is both enduring and important. Evidence of humans and animals working together dates back more than 10,000 years, and a sad but striking indicator of the current importance of this relationship is that in the USA, children are more likely to grow up with a pet in their home than a father..."



The Center for Human-Animal Interaction at Virginia Commonwealth University, brought 5 of their service dogs to the General Assembly today. Several of us "snuck" away from our desks to visit with the dogs. The Director of the program, Nancy R. Gee, PhD, spoke with my coworker, Julie, and I about the program. After hearing just a couple of her stories about what a difference these dogs can make in the day of a sick child or an older person in palliative care, was enough to convince us of how valuable this interaction between humans and dogs can be.