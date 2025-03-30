Sign up
89 / 365
heck, where is the greyhound?
An iconic fixture hosting Greyhound terminal for over half a century has been repurposed as a food bank (aka the community center). Just another American sad story...
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
@hxx3951
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
Really enjoying these composite images. So many sad American stories indeed, and i shutter to think of what’s to come.
March 30th, 2025
The Catcher in the Rye
@pixelchix
God bless America, Amen!
March 30th, 2025
