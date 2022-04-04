Distinct Plumbing hydro jet drain cleaning Adelaide is a non-invasive plumbing solution that helps clear pipes by removing any hidden blockages immediately. Unlike traditional rodding methods, hydro jetting uses high-pressure jets, which help dislodge and remove debris. Using our state-of-the-art video equipment, our technicians will inspect your plumbing system. From here, we will easily identify any obstructions and damages. Due to the high water pressure, material and debris are quickly forced out of the blocked pipes and down the sewer system. So, whether the pipe has a grease or mineral build-up, hydro jetting will take care of it.