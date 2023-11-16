Sign up
Bokeh #21/30 - Painting Abstract
So this Bokeh themed 30 day project is getting harder and harder to do. I like this photo/edit as it reminds me of a painting. The effect is produced by the lens, not photoshop. Only contrast, whites and blacks (histogram) are adjusted.
16th November 2023
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
16th November 2023 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
abstract
,
bokeh
,
painting
