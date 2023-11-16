Previous
Bokeh #21/30 - Painting Abstract by i_am_a_photographer
21 / 365

Bokeh #21/30 - Painting Abstract

So this Bokeh themed 30 day project is getting harder and harder to do. I like this photo/edit as it reminds me of a painting. The effect is produced by the lens, not photoshop. Only contrast, whites and blacks (histogram) are adjusted.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Brian

