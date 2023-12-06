Previous
Christmas #11/30 - Orbs (day 41) by i_am_a_photographer
41 / 365

Christmas #11/30 - Orbs (day 41)

Getting hit with atmospheric rivers a/k/a "heavy rain" Stuck indoors.
So 19 more Christmas Photos to go.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer

Photo Details

