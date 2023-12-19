Previous
Christmas #24/30- Stars (Day 54) by i_am_a_photographer
54 / 365

Christmas #24/30- Stars (Day 54)

Almost done with this theme. This has not been one of the better ones for me.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
