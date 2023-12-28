Sign up
63 / 365
Anything B&W 3/60- The Cone
When your poor dog gets injured and the "the cone" is required for healing. She does a great job of keeping it on.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
28th December 2023 10:21am
Tags
b&w
