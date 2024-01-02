Sign up
68 / 365
Anything B&W 8/60. Capt America
5 minute effort
Found Capt America is the pile of Christmas things to be stored. So it became today's photo opp.
Used some lighting props + editing. Iphone light facing upward.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Brian
ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd January 2024 12:45pm
b&w
