Previous
Anything B&W 8/60. Capt America by i_am_a_photographer
68 / 365

Anything B&W 8/60. Capt America

5 minute effort
Found Capt America is the pile of Christmas things to be stored. So it became today's photo opp.
Used some lighting props + editing. Iphone light facing upward.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Brian

ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise