Anything B&W 9/60. Repair Job by i_am_a_photographer
69 / 365

Anything B&W 9/60. Repair Job

Well spilled coffee on my little Spark Go guitar amp. Not a lot but enough to be concerned out. Cleaned out with contact electronics spray. All good.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Brian

@i_am_a_photographer
