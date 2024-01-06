Previous
Anything B&W 12/60. Aeroplane in the news by i_am_a_photographer
Anything B&W 12/60. Aeroplane in the news

Didn't take this today but felt like posting it since the recent Alaska incident is about 7 miles from my home. I often fly and these 737 Max planes are sure questionable. Kind of like the Edsel of planes I'm starting to think.
6th January 2024

