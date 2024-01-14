Previous
Anything B&W 20/60- Why are we out here?
80 / 365

Anything B&W 20/60- Why are we out here?

17F today. Snowed in, We lasted no more than 10 minutes. Cold.

Used 50mm tilt lensbaby lens. Note the slight blurriness below the face.
14th January 2024

Brian

ace
@i_am_a_photographer
Going to give this another try. Been into photography for about 15 years. Got hook with the first portrait photo of my dog where the...


